    • THE TUNNEL BASIC PACKAGE

      Pay what you want and Get the SD version, of one of the best Found Footage movies.
      Rolling Stone Magazine calls it "A Claustrophobic Thrill Ride"

      Watch Now $1 Play Trailer
       

    • THE TUNNEL - GO BEHIND THE SCENES WITH THE CAST AND CREW

      Get Five never seen before vignettes of the making of the Horror / Thriller Movie "The Tunnel"
      Intro - Behind The Scenes of The Tunnel
      Cast & Crew - Behind The Scenes of The Tunnel
      Key Art - Behind The Scenes of The Tunnel
      The Lake Scene - Behind The Scenes of The Tunnel
      Hype Reel - Behind The Scenes of The Tunnel

      Watch Now $5.99 Play Trailer
       

    • THE TUNNLE BRONZE PKG BASIC HD Video

      An investigation into a government cover-up leads to a network of abandoned train tunnels deep beneath the heart of Sydney. As a journalist and her crew hunt for the story it quickly becomes clear the story is hunting them.

      Watch Now $4.99 Play Trailer
       

    • THE TUNNEL SILVER PKG HD copy and Behind The Scenes

      An investigation into a government cover-up leads to a network of abandoned train tunnels deep beneath the heart of Sydney. As a journalist and her crew hunt for the story it quickly becomes clear the story is hunting them.

      The Tunnel Silver Pkg - Australian found footage horror hit movie is now yours.
      HD - Download plus never seen before behind the scenes footage and vignettes.

      Watch Now $9.99 Play Trailer
       

    • THE TUNNEL GOLD PKG HD download and BluRay DVD along with all the behind the scenes footage.

      An investigation into a government cover-up leads to a network of abandoned train tunnels deep beneath the heart of Sydney. As a journalist and her crew hunt for the story it quickly becomes clear the story is hunting them.

      HD - Download and Bonus BluRay Copy will be sent to you, along with never seen before behind the scenes vignettes.

      Watch Now $19.99 Play Trailer
       
     
     
    • Watch $1

      THE TUNNEL BASIC PACKAGE

    •
      Watch $5.99

      THE TUNNEL - GO BEHIND THE SCENES WITH THE CAST AND CREW

    •
      Watch $4.99

      THE TUNNLE BRONZE PKG BASIC HD Video

    •
      Watch $9.99

      THE TUNNEL SILVER PKG HD copy and Behind The Scenes

    •
      Watch $19.99

      THE TUNNEL GOLD PKG HD download and BluRay DVD along with all the behind the scenes footage.

    Screamnation Catalog

    Browse our full selection of fine films. Roll over the selections below to learn more about each title and watch a trailer. All titles available with Instant Streaming and HD Downloads!

    Sorry, no search results found.

    • Watch Trailer

      THE TUNNEL BASIC PACKAGE

      Watch $1 Watch Trailer

      THE TUNNEL BASIC PACKAGE

      Pay what you want and Get the SD version, of one of the best Found Footage movies.
      Rolling Stone Magazine calls it "A Claustrophobic Thrill Ride"

    • Watch Trailer

      THE TUNNEL - GO BEHIND THE SCENES WITH THE CAST AND CREW

      Watch $5.99 Watch Trailer

      THE TUNNEL - GO BEHIND THE SCENES WITH THE CAST AND CREW

      Get Five never seen before vignettes of the making of the Horror / Thriller Movie "The Tunnel"
      Intro - Behind The Scenes of The Tunnel
      Cast & Crew - Behind The Scenes of The Tunnel
      Key Art - Behind The Scenes of The Tunnel
      The Lake Scene - Behind The Scenes of The Tunnel
      Hype Reel - Behind The Scenes of The Tunnel

    • Watch Trailer

      THE TUNNLE BRONZE PKG BASIC HD Video

      Watch $4.99 Watch Trailer

      THE TUNNLE BRONZE PKG BASIC HD Video

      An investigation into a government cover-up leads to a network of abandoned train tunnels deep beneath the heart of Sydney. As a journalist and her crew hunt for the story it quickly becomes clear the story is hunting them.

    • Watch Trailer

      THE TUNNEL SILVER PKG HD copy and Behind The Scenes

      Watch $9.99 Watch Trailer

      THE TUNNEL SILVER PKG HD copy and Behind The Scenes

      An investigation into a government cover-up leads to a network of abandoned train tunnels deep beneath the heart of Sydney. As a journalist and her crew hunt for the story it quickly becomes clear the story is hunting them.

      The Tunnel Silver Pkg - Australian found footage horror hit movie is now yours.
      HD - Download plus never seen before behind the scenes footage and vignettes.

    • Watch Trailer

      THE TUNNEL GOLD PKG HD download and BluRay DVD along with all the behind the scenes footage.

      Watch $19.99 Watch Trailer

      THE TUNNEL GOLD PKG HD download and BluRay DVD along with all the behind the scenes footage.

      An investigation into a government cover-up leads to a network of abandoned train tunnels deep beneath the heart of Sydney. As a journalist and her crew hunt for the story it quickly becomes clear the story is hunting them.

      HD - Download and Bonus BluRay Copy will be sent to you, along with never seen before behind the scenes vignettes.